The Bear Creek-Buck Township Lions Club awards scholarships

The Bear Creek-Buck Township Lions Club awarded four scholarships totaling $6,500 to four local high school students at a dinner meeting at the Bear Creek Inne. The students are Gabrielle Tomasura, Kristie Pearage, Rich Kresge and Brittany Fernandes. The scholarship committee determines the winners by reviewing academics, community service, extracurricular activities and a submitted essay. At the presentation, from left, are: Bob Zavada, Kresge, Joe Stupak, Bob Smith, Fernandez, Pearage, Will Kresge, Tomasura and Amanda Carl.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL-82916bearcreek.lions_.jpg