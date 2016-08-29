LCCC announces 2016 surgical technology graduates

Luzerne County Community College awarded degrees to graduates of the College’s surgical technology program. A pinning ceremony was held to celebrate their achievements. Participants, from left, first row, are: Edwina Soreth, Plains, adjunct instructor, surgical technology, LCCC; Sondra Ferraro, Kingston, director, surgical technology, LCCC; Caitlin Cook, Hanover Township; Kimberly Radjavitch, Freeland; Leah Wilsey, Tunkhannock; Stephanie Castillo, Pittston and Dr. Deborah Vilegi-Payne, Mountain Top, dean, nursing and health sciences, LCCC. Second row: Josh Siecko, Buck Township; Don Menapace, Shamokin; Abby Becker, Nescopeck; Corinne Cortino, Courtdale; Alaina Petrovich, Coal Township and Cassie Petroski, Nanticoke.

