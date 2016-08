MMI Preparatory School Class of 2016 graduates Andrew Alday and Shaelyn Heft were named the Hazleton Elks Lodge #200 Teenagers of the Year. The award is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life. Applicants were judged on the basis of character, leadership, citizenship and scholastics. Alday is the son of Dr. Senen Alday and Dr. Milagros Azcueta-Alday, Mountain Top. Heft is the daughter of Judy Heft, Lehighton and Norman Heft, Palmerton.

