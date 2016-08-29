GFWC members attend conference in State College

Members of area clubs of the Luzerne County General Federation of Women’s Clubs attended the Summer Leadership Conference at the Penn Stater Conference Center Hotel, State College. Members in attendance, seated, are: Heidi Cebrick, district director. Standing, from left, are: Pam DeRemer, GFWC Northeast; Leigh Michel, GFWC Mountain Top president; Jacquie Fine, GFWC Mountain Top, vice president; Deidre Miller Kaminski, GFWC-West Side president; Gaylene Hunter, GFWC Luzerne County president; Carla Finn, GFWC-West Side vice president; Judy Rittenhouse, Luzerne County corresponding secretary; Joyce Jones, Luzerne County second vice president and Bernardine Borinski, Luzerne County parliamentarian.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082616gfwc.penn_.jpg