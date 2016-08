The Kingston Lions Club chose new officers for the 2016-2017 year at their recent annual summer outing held at Keiper Park. Officers, from left, in front, are: Gerry DuBoice, Tail twister; Colleen Grendzinski, secretary and Mary Ann Lepa, first vice-president. Back row: Robert Capral, treasurer; Chris Halbohm, president and Mark Mizenko, district governor, Lions District 14-W.

