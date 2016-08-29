A special ride home for retiree

Ann Morgan, Hanover Green, retired from John Heinz Rehabilitation Center after 33 years, the last 5-years in the pediatric rehabilitation department where she enjoyment working with the young children. She was escorted home by her family in a limousine provided by Rose Limo, Hanover Green. A pizza party was held at the family home in honor of her retirement. Family members standing with the limousine, from left, in front, are: Brian, son; Jack, husband; Morgan, Liza Heddings, granddaughter; Luke Heddings, grandson and Nathan Axtman, friend. Back row: Sue Yaletsko, Chloe Morgan, granddaughter; Jack, son; Becky Heddings, daughter and Jim Heddings, son-in-law.

