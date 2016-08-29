August 29th, 2016 - 12:12 pm

LCCC Literary Arts Society donates to Nanticoke Head Start


The Literary Arts Society of LCCC has supported the Birthday Book Project at the Head Start Center, in Nanticoke, for 10 years. This project provides a new storybook to every child on his/her birthday and this year funds were provided for every child to receive a book. At the event, from left, first row, are: Jesse, Gracie, Symphony and Wyatt. Second row: Isaac, Miguel, Macie, Molly and Audrey. Third row: Jalee, Hailey, Luis, Robert, Shane, Arianna and Alberto. Fourth row: Abigail Rodriguez, Hughestown, secretary, Literary Arts Society; Sara O’Hop, Pittston Township, vice president, Literary Arts Society; Mary Stchur, Kingston, professor and chair, English department and advisor, Literary Arts Society, LCCC; Geralyn Olick, Eynon, president, Literary Arts Society; Crystal Snarski, Nanticoke, teacher, Head Start Nanticoke Center; Kristen Montgomery, Glen Lyon, assistant teacher, Head Start Nanticoke Center and Danyel Forsey, Plymouth, assistant teacher, Head Start Nanticoke Center.

