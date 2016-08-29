Sokol Day to be held

Group 7 ” Rev. Joseph Murgas” Slovak Catholic Sokol, Wilkes-Barre, will hold its 81st-annual “Sokol Day” picnic from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Plains Lion Pavilion. Slovak food and other picnic favorites along with homemade baked goods and games for all ages will be on hand and their will be an Arts and Crafts table for any adult or child member to display their works of art. Donations for baked goods, kids table or baskets are greatly appreciated. Members seated, from left, are: Michael Horvath, supreme president of the Slovak Catholic Sokol; Amy Degnan Blasco, president Group 7; Audrey Graham, first vice president and Midge Maloshefski, historian. Back row: Dawn Palchanis, sports director; Charmaine Zablotney, Sue Horvath, Danielle Zablotney, physical directress; Irene Kaschak, Matthew Malenovitch, physical directress; Kelly Palchanis, assistant physical directress; Heather Horvath, assistant sports director; Kim Graham, secretary; Nancy Fedor, treasurer and Martin Degnan, second vice president.

