Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services sponsoring New York City Getaway

The Osterhout Free Library announces Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services is sponsoring a New York City Getaway Raffle in conjunction with the “An American in Paris” Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Westmoreland Club, Wilkes-Barre. Raffle tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100 and are available at the main library, 71 S. Franklin St. or the three branches. The winner need not be present, but must be 21 years old. The trip for two includes round trip limousine transportation, a two night stay at The Pierre, two orchestra or front mezzanine seats to the broadway show or a show of your choice, a $300 dining gift card, plus a horse-drawn carriage ride through Central Park. For additional information contact Chris Kelly, 570-823-0156, x 218 or [email protected] Raffle committee, from left, are: Molly Hoegen, gala co-chair, Kathy Coslett, director of community affairs, Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services (raffle sponsor) and Chris Kelly, director of development & community relations, Osterhout Free Library.

