Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 held their annual Perfect Peach Sale on post grounds. Boy Scout Troop 281 provided assistance. Monies raised will benefit community projects. At the sale, seated: Mrs. James Baloga. Back row: Bob Perks, Ron Santora, Troop 281; Joe Kelley and Jim Baloga, commander. In front: George Tucker, post adjutant.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082916daddow.peach_.jpg