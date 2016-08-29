LCCC nursing advisory board meets

The LCCC Nursing Advisory Board held their annual meeting on campus. Nurse educators, nursing clinical staff and faculty met to collaborate on issues and make recommendations for the nursing program. In attendance, from left, first row, are: Doreen Kolojejchick, Larksville, ACNO, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital; Brenda Rehrig, MSN, RN, Berwick, assistant professor, nursing, LCCC; Dr. Deborah Vilegi Payne, Mountain Top, dean, nursing and health sciences, LCCC; Loree Gerich, Plains, professor, nursing, LCCC; Dr. Annette Calderone, RN, Dallas and Mary Waclawski, Nanticoke, secretary, nursing, LCCC. Second row: Debbie Klaproth, RN, West Pittston, nurse coordinator, New Story; Peggy Sosnak, Wilkes-Barre, professor, nursing, LCCC; Jeanne Kravitz, RN, Kingston, nurse aide instructor, West Side CTC; Donna M. Bertone, RN, MSN, Sunbury, assistant professor, nursing, LCCC and Susan Chandler, Wilkes-Barre, RN recruiter, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Third row: Debra Sabalesky, RN, Wilkes-Barre, clinical educator, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital; Sandy Hollock, Wapwallopen, MSN, RN, associate professor, nursing, LCCC; Tim Campbell, Sunbury, assistant professor and curriculum coordinator, nursing, LCCC; Jenifer Olszyk, RN, Nanticoke, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and adjunct faculty, LCCC; Mary Hennelly Burgin, chief nursing officer, Geisinger and Gina Harrison, RN, Plymouth, West Side CTC.

