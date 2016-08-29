JCC Day Camp receives donation from Luzerne County Bar Association

The Luzerne County Bar Association Charitable Foundation, Inc., made a donation to the Jewish Community Alliance Day Camp Scholarship Fund to help area children attend the summer camp program. The JCC Day Camp is located on 40 acres near Harvey’s Lake and is open to all families. At the presentation, from left, are: Samantha Bufalino, Aiden Fellerman, Oliva Roth, Rick Evans, JCC Camp & Development director; Joseph Burke, treasurer/secretary Luzerne County Bar Association Charitable Foundation, Inc.; Saraea Kaplan, Margaret Mihalick and Alistar Plotnick.

