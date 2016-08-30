Dr. Ward Fitzpatrick speaks at LCCC

Dr. Ward Fitzpatrick, a local periodontist, spoke with students in the Luzerne County Community College dental assisting program. He discussed periodontal disease and the benefits of using the LANAP laser procedure as an alternative to surgery. Dr. Fitzpatrick participates in the clinical rotation aspect of the college’s dental assisting program which allows students to gain practical experience. At the presentation, from left, are: Isabella Macoviak, Conyngham; Shelby Goss, Nanticoke; Kara Elmes, Nescopeck; Laura Rodriguez, Hazleton; Jeanne Farrell, CDA, EFDA, Larksville, instructor, dental assisting, LCCC and Ward Fitzpatrick, DDS, Kingston.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL083016lccc.dental.jpg