Greenbriar residents celebrate 90 years

The Village at Greenbriar, Dallas, had there annual 90 year celebration with residents and their families present. Carol Sweeney, representing Karen Boback’s office and Tom Yoniski, from Lisa Bakers office, distributed certificates to the residents. There are 21 residents 90 years and older this year. Participating, from left, first row, are: June VanEtten, Eleanore Brunner, Daniel Chipego, Francis Klimash, Anita Tallo and Betty Bonica. Second row: Effie Marshall, Connie Johnson, Bob Dolbear, Betty Daniels, Eleanore Cembrock and Ida Edwards. Third row: Lynmarie Young, activity director; Bill Neff, Helen Hemenway, Marian Kunigonis, Helen Kenny, Irene Witek, Kristen Angelicola, owner and Cheryl Howatch, administrator.

