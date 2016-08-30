Misericordia hosting fall prevention workshops

Misericordia University is holding a series of nine free fall prevention workshops beginning in September as part of a National Fall Prevention project. The second annual program runs from 9 to 11 a.m. beginning Thursday, Sept. 22, at John J. Passan Hall, home of the College of Health Sciences and Education, 100 Lake St., Dallas.

Misericordia University faculty members Lori Charney, O.T.D., O.T.R./L., assistant professor of occupational therapy and Nicole Evanosky, P.T., D.P.T., assistant professor of physical therapy as well as students from both departments are collaborating on the program.

Participants will learn to identify ways to prevent falls and will also be instructed in an individualized exercise program to build strength, balance and confidence. There will be an opportunity to participate in vision, balance and blood pressure screenings throughout the nine sessions.

The program is open to those 65 years or older who live independently within the community. Sessions will be held Thursdays; Sept. 22 and 29, Oct. 6, 20, 27, Nov. 3, 10, 17 and Dec.1., with Dec. 8 as a weather make-up date, if needed.

For more information or to register contact Dr. Charney, [email protected] or (570) 674-3330 by Wednesday, Sept. 7. For additional information, http://misericordia.edu/chs.