Vietnam vets to register for special recognition event

NANTICOKE – State Senator John Yudichak, in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Military Affairs, will host a special recognition event for area Vietnam veterans Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Walk of Honor at Luzerne County Community College, Nanticoke.

The event will include the presentation of commemorative pins to the Vietnam veterans living in the 14th Senatorial District. A commemorative plaque will also be placed on the Walk of Honor so future generations can reflect on those who served.

Vietnam Veterans who live in the 14th District are asked to call Senator Yudichak’s Nanticoke office at 570-740-2434 to register for the event and to receive the commemorative pin. Veterans will be asked to provide their service date, service branch, rank and service number.

The deadline for veterans to register for the event is Thursday.