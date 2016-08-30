Plymouth Kiwanis awards scholarship

The Plymouth Kiwanis Club annually awards a scholarship to a deserving senior student from Wyoming Valley West High School. This year’s recipient is Tyler Wozniak, son of Tom and Ninaleigh Wozniak, of Forty Fort. He will begin studies in August at Penn State University majoring in civil engineering with a concentration is surveying. At the presentation, seated, is Dr. Frank Gazda, Plymouth Kiwanian. Standing, from left, are: Tom and Ninaleigh Wozniak, parents; Wozniak, Jim Mahon, Plymouth Kiwanis president; Richard Schall, Kiwanis president-elect and Ray Motyka, Kiwanis treasurer.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082916kiwanis.scholar.jpg