Misericordia students attend health science camp


The College of Health Sciences and Education at Misericordia University held its second annual Health Sciences Interprofessional Middle School Career Camp in August for students entering grades 6-8. Students participating in a medical imaging camp session, seated in photo 1, from left, are: Hailey Morales, Mountain Top; Caylee Herseim, Hazleton; Brianna Dessoye, Hazleton; Brady Dautrich, Dallas and Dylan Roberts, Dallas. Second row: Michael Bellas, Dallas; Gina Capitano, M.S., R.T.(R), assistant professor of medical imaging; student camp ambassadors, Mikayla Skapyak, Mountain Top, medical imaging and Abbey McCann, Swoyersville, speech-language pathology. Participants in a neuroscience and occupational therapy session seated from left, photo 2, are: Gianna Colella, Exeter; Peter Khoudary, Dallas and Abby Bellas, Drums. Standing: Francesca Panunti, Exeter; Ellen McLaughlin, Ed.D., O.T.R./L., association professor of occupational therapy; camp ambassador Lexi Giannone, Hampton Bays, New York; Ashleigh Delay, Mountain Top and Emily Schadder, Drums.

