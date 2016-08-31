Swoyersville Kiwanis Club holding golf tournament

The Kiwanis Club of Swoyersville will hold their annual golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Wilkes-Barre Golf Club. Shotgun start will be at 1 p.m. The format will be captain and crew and $80 per golfer inlcudes golf, cart, dinner, prizes and refreshments. Proceeds benefit scholarships and children’s projects. To register your team call Gene 570-283-1677 or Barbara 570-287-8783. Members, from left, are: Jane Wallace, Gene Breznay, Sandy Williams, Barbara Hartnett and Kathy Breznay; president.

