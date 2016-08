MMI Preparatory School sophomore Gabriella Kupsho captured first place and sophomore Joshua Kalada-Kania second place in the Penn State Hazleton’s second annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Research Fair competition. Photo 1 - At the presentation, from left, are: Joseph Ranalli, Penn State Hazleton assistant professor of engineering and Kupsho. Photo 2 - At the presentation, from left, are: Ranalli and Kalada-Kania.

