Nanticoke Class of ‘61 holds class reunion

Nanticoke High School 1961, friends and family, held their yearly gathering Sunday, Aug. 14, at the home of classmate Billy and Anna James, Jim Thorpe. Classmates in attendance, from left, first row, are: Sandra Havens Mutrynowski, Sally Groblewski, Carolyn Skapura Bogdon, Carol Mae Connell Wooditch, Esther Schwartz Dorkin, Antoinette Skoniecki Gorecki, Bonnie Draper Myers William McLaughlin and Regina Norczyk Plodwick. Second row: Jack Dudrick, Dr. Joan Sulewski, James, Irene Dudrick Brown and Richard Wodarczyk.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090116nanticoke.61.jpg