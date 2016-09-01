Festival at St. Martha s Church

St. Martha s Church will host their annual festival Saturday and Sunday at 260 Bonnieville Road, Fairmount Springs. Mass will be at 4 p.m. Saturday with festivities beginning at 5 p.m., which include homemade ethnic and American foods, a theme basket raffle, a sidewalk cafe for desserts and a flea market with collectibles. Saturday’s entertainment is provided by Jeanne Zano until 11 p.m.; Sunday’s by Al White and Friends. The outdoor kitchen serves from noon - 5 p.m. Sunday. Chicken and ham dinners will be served in the church hall. Participants, from left, first row, are: Vickey, Kristen Zultevicz and Meghan Howanitz. Second row: Janet Romano, Debbie Rutkoski, Florence Brozoski, Joan Pauly and Ann Howanitz. Third row: Jim Howanitz, Donna Cragle, Rev.Louis Kaminski, Pastor; Chris Zultevicz and Mike Micca.

