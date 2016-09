MOUNTAIN TOP - The GFWC Mountain Top will be having a potluck at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Christ United Methodist Church, 175 S. Main Road.

RSVP by Tuesday, Sept. 6, to Jacquie, 570-262-3793, or [email protected]

Women interested in learning more about the club and our activities are invited to attend.

WILKES-BARRE - There will be a tour of Meyers High School, Carey Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone interested should meet at the front entrance of the high school.