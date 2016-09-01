Hall family reunion held

The third Hall family reunion was held in Pennsylvania in Orange at Doug Halls house. There was plenty of food and games and music provided by Hall and his son, Justin, as well as Darren and his son Matthew. Family came as far as Alabama, Virginia and New York. In attendance, from left, are: Tina Hall, Hall, Alyssa Hall, Kelsey Hall, Sue Hall, Angie Hall, Matthew Hall, Sherry Kroebel, Kaylee Hall, Ainsley Maiers, Jackie Roberts, Alyssa Roberts, Justin Hall, Riley Hall, Helen Hall, Trish Lavelle, Kathy Hall, Dottie Hall, June Hall, Michael Hall, Tammy Hall, Chandler Hall, Joyce Hall, Eric Hall, Donna Hall, Ashley, Daniel West, Louie Hall, Mark MacDougall, Bruce Hall, Matty Hall, Tom Lavelle, Mel Hall, Darren Hall, Johnny Hall and Caleb Hall.

