ShurSave Supermarkets with Coca Cola make donation

ShurSave Supermarkets, in conjunction with Coca Cola, presented a $1000 check to Brent Radzwich, representing Gould’s ShurSave. All 27 ShurSave locations participated in the “Just A Kid Program” sponsored by Powerade. Through the stores efforts the $1000 donation will benefit the Remembering Ryanne Cara Foundation. The check presentation at ShurSave Corporate headquarters, included, from left: ShurSave’s Frank Carone and Emilio Aritz, Brent Radzwich Gould, uncle of Ryanne Cara; Brian Newman, key account manager; Melissa Getz, area sales manager and Katie Chuma, district sales manager, all from Coca Cola.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090216coke.kid_-1.jpg