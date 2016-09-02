Kingston Lions Club awards Lion of the Year

At their recent annual summer outing, the Kingston Lions Club presented their annual “Lion of the Year” award to Andrea Petrasek. She has been an active club member and community volunteer, presently serves as chairperson of the Kingston Citizens Advisory Commission and she is the past president of the Friends of the Hoyt Library board of directors. The Kingston Lions club meets 6:30 p.m. the second and last Tuesday of each month at Theo’s Metro, Mercer Avenue. The award was presented to her by Dr. William McLaughlin, outgoing Kingston Lions Club president. At the presentation, from left, are: Petrasek and McLaughlin

