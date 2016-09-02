St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen distributes school backpacks

The St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen held its annual distribution of back-to-school backpacks at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre. More than 300 backpacks full with tablets, pencils and other back-to-school items were distributed to families in need. Participants, from left, first row, are: Dianne Colleran, a volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Outlet and the organizer of the backpack distribution and Matt Amos. Second row: Mike Cianciotta, manager, St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen and Frank Colleran Jr.

