Wilkes accepting doctor of education degree applications

Wilkes University is now accepting applications for the doctor of education degree. Accepted students will start in January 2017.

Designed for educators who want to advance their teaching career or pursue an administrative or leadership role, the Wilkes Ed.D. combines theory and applied research in a mentoring atmosphere. The program is appropriate for professionals in kindergarten through 12th grade and higher education settings, as well as those from private industry.

Students will learn online with limited campus visits. Three face-to-face residencies, on campus or in Mesa, Arizona, are required along with virtual classes and online learning.

The 60-credit program includes specializations in educational leadership and kindergarten through 12th grade administration. The K-12 administration track can lead to a superintendent’s letter of eligibility if the student holds a Pennsylvania principal or supervisory certificate at the time of admission. The educational leadership major includes concentrations in educational technology, curriculum and instruction and educational leadership studies.

Those who successfully complete 12 to 18 credits per year can complete coursework in three to four years, followed by dissertation development. Students may transfer up to 18 credits from another institution toward the degree, provided they were earned post-master’s degree, within six years and align with the curriculum in their chosen area of study.

Tuition is $624 per credit plus applicable fees. The application deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 15. Applicants must have a master’s degree in education or a related field.

For more information contact Stephanie Wasmanski at [email protected] or at 800-WILKES-U Ext. 5535.