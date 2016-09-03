Orientation days at Misericordia for first-year students

More than 500 members of the Misericordia University campus community fanned out across the Back Mountain to do volunteer work as part of the annual Orientation Days of Service for first-year students. Volunteer first-year students enjoying an ice cream break at Lands at Hillside Farms, from left, are: Creily Torres, Bethlehem; Nicole Gagnon, East Stroudsburg and Rose Randazza, Wilkes-Barre.

