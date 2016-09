Crossroad Assembly of God, Elmhurst Township, Pastor Ron Liples, held their first annual free carnival for the community on Saturday, Aug. 13. The fun included bouncy houses, games, face painting, prizes, food and a backpack giveaway. One of the favorites of the day was standing in line to get in the dunk tank rather than throw the balls at the dunk tank. Enjoying the duck pond, from left, are: LeeAnna Rowlands and Donna Liples.

