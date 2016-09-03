Allied Services employees honored

Allied Services Integrated Health System honored the contributions and successes of employees and managers from various divisions at their bi-monthly Miracle Maker luncheon. At the luncheon, standing, from left, are: Bill Conaboy, president/CEO; Susan Booths, direct care worker, in-home; Donna Giles, direct care worker, in-home; Carolyn Chmielewski, CNA, Allied Scranton Rehab Hospital; Sherry Corby, outpatient clinic coordinator, Heinz Rehab Center; Christine Gush, RN, Heinz Rehab Hospital and Jim Brogna, VP corporate advancement & communication. Sitting: Priscilla Capobianco, dietary group leader, developmental services division; Stacy Horne, senior physical therapist, Moscow Rehab Center; Lori Ashman-Williams, clinic director, Dickson City Rehab Center and Kelly Moyer, supportive living case worker, behavioral health division. Not available: Silvia Casey, volunteer, Heinz Rehab Hospital and Rose Burti, occupational health nurse/nurse aid program, Allied Services Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center.

