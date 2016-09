Julia Stopper, a King’s College English and secondary education major from Mountain Top, has received a full tuition scholarship to study during the fall semester at Queen’s University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, as part of the Irish-American Scholars Program. Queen’s University is one of the 20 top research-intensive institutions in the United Kingdom and member of the Russell Group, which is broadly comparable to the U.S. Ivy League.

Stopper http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090316stopper.names_.jpg Stopper