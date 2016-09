Misericordia University graduate Rachel Bohn, of Mountain Top, is the recipient of the Professor Kenneth J. Rockensies Award. This award acknowledges the top graduate in the natural sciences. Receiving her award, from left, are: Bohn and Dr. Francis Kelly, Misericordia University.

2016 Awards Program 6-20-16 http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090316bohn.award_.jpg 2016 Awards Program 6-20-16