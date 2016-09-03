James Marsicano chosen LCCC Adult Learner

James Marsicano, Plymouth, has been selected by Luzerne County Community College as the College’s Adult Learner of the Year and will be honored with other college student recipients at an awards dinner in March at King’s College.

Marsicano works full time as well as attending LCCC and will be graduating Spring 2016 with an A.S. in health and physical education.

Marsicano served five years in the navy during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn. He received the Humanitarian ribbon, letter of commendation and a Flag letter for his role in helping relief efforts in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake disaster.

James plans on continuing his education towards a bachelor’s degree in exercise science.