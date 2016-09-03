Misericordia student elected into NASW-PA

Vanessa Trinidad, Wilkes-Barre, a junior Misericordia University student in the bachelor of science degree program in social work has been elected to the National Association of Social Workers – Pennsylvania Chapter (NASW-PA) as a student representative for the July 2016 to July 2017 term. She is the daughter of Sandra Trinidad of Brooklyn, New York. As a member of the state-wide organization, Trinidad will attend four annual board meetings, attend up to three national meetings and represent student members at up to seven chapter meetings. She is also required to attend the 2016 NASW-PA/Pennsylvania Association of Undergraduate Social Work Education Conference in King of Prussia in October.

