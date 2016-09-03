Seminary student receives Bugbee Prize

Gabrielle Grossman, Shavertown, a Wyoming Seminary graduate and daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Loren Grossman, received the Leroy E. Bugbee Prize in history during the school’s 172nd commencement, in recognition of her accomplishments in the study of history and social studies. She also received the Theodore S. Abbot Language Cup in recognition of her accomplishments in the study of international language and the President’s Award for Outstanding Service. Prior to commencement she received the President’s Educational Excellence Award, the PIAA Scholar Athlete Award and the Diane Ringawa Field Hockey Award. A Levi Sprague Fellow, she previously was inducted into the Cum Laude Society and was named to the Dean’s List for the spring term.

Grossman http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090316grossman.names_.jpg Grossman