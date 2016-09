George R. Shadie joined hundreds of other professional insurance agents, advisors, brokers, consultants and employee benefit specialists from across the country in Washington, D.C. in May to meet with U.S. Senate and U.S. House members and their staff as part of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors’s Annual Congressional Conference. In attendance, from left, are: Congressman Marino, Nanette Kingeter, Shadie and Congressman Barletta.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090316cong.con_.jpg