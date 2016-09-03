Out of town Deans List for Spring 2016

Students attending out of town colleges and universities that have made the Deans List for the 2016 spring semester.

Colgate University

Andre D’souza, Mountain Top; Steven Nave, Dallas and Sarah Stuccio, Pittston.

Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester

Matthew Blom, Plains.

Elizabethtown College

Ann Cosgrove, White Haven; James Dal Santo, Kingston; Lydia Lawson, Mountain Top; Emily Seratch, Hazleton; Megan Tindell, Kingston and Tim White, Forty Fort.

Gettysburg College

Drew Harding, Dallas.