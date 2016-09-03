Service of song and prayer for peace

In conjunction with the anniversary of 9/11, Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, 420 Main. St., Dallas, is offering Voice of Peace: A Service of Song and Prayers for Peace at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Voices are perhaps the only weapons that can win the uphill battle for world peace. Members of the event choir, from left, first row, are: Jennifer Hunter, Gianna Evans, Jeremy Evans and MaryAnn Hopkins. Second row: Jessica Martin, Kim Johnson, Cassie Palfey and Angela Kelly. Third row: Jonathan Wallace, Jeff Algatt, Jacob Schweiger, Matt Kelly and Jeff Kelly. Not available: Kalen Churcher.

