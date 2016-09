First Holy Communion was celebrated and administered by the Very Rev. Thaddeus Dymkowski, pastor. Receiving the Eucharist for the first time, as appearing in the photo, were Max and Jared Jackson, sons of Ted and Robin Jackson, with Alexa Slivoski, daughter of Jesse Slivoski and Candice Traver, center. Back row: Very Rev. Dymkowski.

