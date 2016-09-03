Pittston Area Class of 1986 held reunion

Pittston Area Class (PAHS) of 1986 held their 30th class reunion at Van Fleets Grove, Moscow. On behalf of the PAHS Class of 1986, a generous monetary contribution was made to the LEO’s Club for the deceased PAHS classmates of 1986 to use towards the PAHS outdoor class room. The following attendees, from left, first row, are: Brenda Welters Adams, David Herbert, Romaine Gillow Astolfi, Anissa Burns Capone, Melody Dzanko Ferretti, John Boone, Cheryl Zondlo and Donna Kremitske Kipp. Second row: David Orlosky, Judi Gambino Ciliberto, Brenda Esposito Kolojejchick, Michelle Avvisato Furcon, Cammie Casella Anderson, Annie Berlew Horger, Barbara Clarke Anastasi, Steve Reggie, Gina White, Janine Kubasko Starinsky, Nancy Rydzy Wilson and Kenneth Hoover. Third row: Martin Dunay, Billy Brandenburg, Bill Curry, Bob Strucke, Kerry Adonizio, Karen Shinert Katchmar, Michelle Oliveri Sodano, Jill Thompson Smallcomb, Joann Macalouso Jordan, Ellen Maisano, Edith Schumaker, Chrissy Snopkowski Stuccio and Robert Herron. Fourth row: Kevin Healey, Jim “Red” O’Brien, Bob Gershey, Linda O’Boyle Zaneski, Amy Liskosky Slusser, Joe Antonello and Ken Scialpi.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL081816pittston.86.jpg