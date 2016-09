Michael Kovalick, A graduate of Dallas High School, was chosen the winner of the Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 Essay Contest for 2016. He was awarded with a certificate, a gold medal and a check for $200. He is a graduate of Dallas High School and will attend Wilkes University. Information on next year’s essay contest will be available in October.

