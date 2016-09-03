Bishop James C. Timlin to preside at Knights of Columbus Rosary Rally Mass

The Knights of Columbus, combined Councils of the Wyoming Valley, will host their 40th annual Rosary Rally Sunday, Sept. 25, at Saint Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. A Rosary procession from the church through the streets of the parish will begin at 2 p.m. The Knights of Columbus will carry Our Lady of Fatima Pilgrim Virgin Statue in procession followed by the faithful. The Grand Knights will lead the Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary at 3 p.m. and the Most Reverend James C. Timlin will preside at mass. Knights of Columbus organizers, from left, are: Richard Korpusik, Council 372 Pittston; Father John Chmil, pastor, Saint Ignatius Church, Kingston; Michael Frantz, Council 10676 Glen Lyon Sacred Heart; Michael Golubiewski, Council 913 Nanticoke; John Butler, Council 3987 Luzerne and Al Kircher, Council 12976 Swoyersville. Second row: Christopher Calore, Rosary Rally chairman; Bill Jones, former master of the Fourth Degree; John Duesler, past grand knight/faithful navigator, Our Lady of Czestochowa Assembly, Luzerne; Michael Lanczak, Council 3987 Luzerne, past grand knight; James Mazeitis, Council 3987 Luzerne, past grand knight; Samuel Wolfe, color corp. commander, faithful navigator, Our lady of Czestochowa Assembly, Luzerne and Paul Makuch, Council 302, Wilkes-Barre, deputy grand knight.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090316timlin.mass_.jpg