MMI instructor Jennifer Novotney to receive High School Teacher of Excellence Award

MMI Preparatory School English instructor Jennifer Novotney has been selected by the Pennsylvania Council of Teachers of English Language Arts as one of only 10 national recipients of the 2016 High School Teachers of Excellence Award and was chosen from among 1,700 applicants to give a presentation during the National Council of Teachers of English organization’s annual convention. She will be honored in an awards presentation in November at the Secondary Section Luncheon during the NCTE Annual Convention in Atlanta, Georgia.

