Clarke – Shea 25th family reunion

The descendants of Bridget Clarke Shea and William Aloysius Shea held their 25th family reunion at the home of Dorothy Shea Yazurlo, Mayor of Laflin. The reunion included a Water Wars tournament and the winner was Nellie Shea who came in from California for the event. Family came from Arizona, New Hampshire, Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey. Members, from left, first row, are: William Shea, Elsa (labadoodle), Nellie Shea, Jessica Balester Jones, Gracie (golden retriever) and Michael Yazurlo. Second row: Sharon Haverlack, Bridget Thole, Kendra Rittenhouse, Brian Biernacki, Nellie Shea, Christine Yazurlo, Susan Balester Donnora, Michael Druetkaer, Dorothy Schwab, Michael Schwab (father) and Michael Schwab (son). Third row: Derrick Haverlack, Lindsey Charles, Rachael Dennis, Dorothy Hodle, Dorothy Shea Yazurlo, Mary Patricia Charles, Mary Jane Charles, Greg Hodle and Arianna Chumbiriza. Fourth row: Bridget Balester, Nancy Balester, Fred Balester, Jonny Jones, Joan Shea, Elaine Charles, Rob Charles and Kevin Charles. Top row: Kimberley Peschi and Evan Shea. Not available: Marcia, Mario, Billy Balester, Tami Snow, Chris Alu, Mary and Dan Thole.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL083116clarke.reunion.jpg