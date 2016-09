Clark Gerhart MD, general surgeon with Commonwealth Health, will host an informational seminar on bariatric surgery and its benefits on overall health at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Genetti Best Western, 1345 N. Church Street, Hazle Township. Dr. Gerhart will address the current concepts in bariatric surgery and its implications on high blood pressure, diabetes and other illnesses. Light refreshments will be served. For reservations call 570-552-7423.

