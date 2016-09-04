Misericordia dean to present at international interprofessional conference

Leamor Kahanov, Ed.D., A.T.C., L.A.T., dean of the College of Health Sciences and Education at Misericordia University, is making two scholarly presentations Tuesday to Friday at the All Together Better Health VIII: The Global Interprofessional Practice and Education Conference in Oxford, England.

The eighth annual conference is being hosted by the University of Oxford and Oxford Brookes University.

Dr. Kahanov is making presentations entitled, “Leveraging a Campus Clinic to Expand Interprofessional Education and Research’’ and “Interprofessional Education through Mobile Outreach Clinics.’’

More than 120 Misericordia University students participate annually in these clinical rotations and provide more than $750,000 in free clinical services. In the near future, Misericordia plans to add financial counseling, art and patient navigation to the patient-centered mobile clinics in order to enhance a broader understanding of interprofessional care.

Dr. Kahanov is a certified athletic trainer with a doctorate in education from the University of San Francisco, San Francisco, California. She earned a master’s degree in exercise and sports sciences from the University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona and a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science and athletic training from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana.