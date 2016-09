Madelyn Charney, a Wyoming Seminary graduate and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Charney, Forty Fort, received the Horace Parker Prize during the school’s 172nd commencement in recognition of her superior command of the English language through creative and expository writing. Charney was one of 126 students who completed their Sem educations in May.

