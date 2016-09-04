Elijah Miller receives Dr. William Schuler Pierce Award

Elijah Miller of Shavertown, Wyoming Seminary graduate, received the Dr. William Schuler Pierce Award during the school’s 172nd commencement in recognition of his excellence in science. He also received the Paul Kafrissen Memorial Computer Award in recognition of his achievements in computer studies. Prior to commencement he received the President’s Educational Excellence Award and has been inducted into the Cum Laude Society. He also was named to the Dean’s List with High Honors for the spring term.

