Ethan Rosentel, Forty Fort, a Wyoming Seminary graduate, received the Quay Adams Award during the school’s 172nd commencement in recognition of his noteworthy academic record, athletic achievement, character and influence for good leadership in school activities. He also was named to the Dean’s List with High Honors for the spring term. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Rosentel.

